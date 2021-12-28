The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Emma Christopher. Emma is the daughter of Dollene and Sean Christopher and is a senior at Gowanda Central School.
Emma has participated in several community and school programs. She has been a swimming instructor for two years and has participated in the Pine Hill Cemetery cleanup. Emma has volunteered with the Christmas in Gowanda Program for three years and with Collins Historical Society for five years.
She has been a member of the softball team for four years and the swim team for three years. Emma has been a member of chorus and Chamber Choir for three years and a student director in Gowanda Middle School musicals for three years. Additionally, she has been a member of the band for three years and the National Honor Society for two years.
Academically, Emma has worked hard and has received recognition for her hard work. She has been awarded Academic Scholarship from several universities and colleges. These schools include the Rochester Institute of Technology, the University of Rochester, Russel and Sage College, Wells College and Clarkson University. Emma’s hobbies include producing and recording her own music and taking piano lessons.
Emma’s future plans are to attend college to major in bio-medical engineering and music production. She is described by her principal as one of the finest students he has worked with during his 29-year career.
Nominations for the 2022 graduating class are open until March 15. If you know an outstanding member of your community who is a senior in high school, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information please visit our website at Cattcoyouth.org or contact: Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program Coordinator at (716) 938-2617.