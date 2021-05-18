Dr. Anthony Evans, executive director of the Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau, announces Emily Speckman as this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient.
Emily, a senior at Allegany-Limestone Central School, is the daughter of Jody and Christopher Speckman.
Emily keeps herself busy by volunteering throughout the community and in school, as well as participating in school activities. She has volunteered for four years working at the Saint Bonaventure Bridge and has helped with a science conservation camp for fifth-graders for one year. Emily has volunteered at her church, and has helped with Vacation Bible School for two years. She has been a member of the Friends of Rachel Club for four years, which is a group that promotes kindness and respect among students.
Emily has been a member of the Natural Helpers Club for three years and has worked her way up to vice president for one year and president for one year. Additionally, Emily has participated in Envirothon, a competition that tests teams of high school students on their knowledge of aquatics, forestry, soils, wildlife and other current environmental issues.
Emily has been involved in many other school activities as well. For the past seven years she has participated in Drama Club. Showing her dedication to music, Emily has attended Solo Festival, New Your State School Music Association as well as All-County Chorus. She has been a member of the bowling team for two years and the track and field team for three years. She has been a member of the Student Council for two years, serving one year as class president. Emily has also been a member of the National Honor Society for two years and holds the position of president.
Academically, Emily has earned a number of awards that showcase her hard work and dedication to her studies and community. She has earned the Excellence in Chemistry Award through the American Chemical Society, University of Rochester’s Frederick Douglass and Susan B. Anthony Award, Rochester Institute of Technology’s Innovation and Creativity Award and Alfred University’s School of Engineering/Ceramic Association of NY Scholastic Recognition Award. Additionally, Emily has earned three Blue Ribbon Awards, earned by the student with the highest grade in the class. Those classes include PLTW Digital Electronics, Living Environment and PLTW Introduction to Engineering and Design. Emily has also earned Excellence Awards in eight of her classes, including English, Global, algebra, chemistry, geometry and Earth science.
Emily’s future plans are to study earth sciences and environmental engineering. She is described by her school counselor as “one of the most altruistic students whose goal is to improve the current conditions of climate change in an enlightening and uplifting way.”
Nominations for the 2021 graduating class are still open. If you know an outstanding member of your community who is a senior in high school, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information please visit our website at Cattcoyouth.org or contact: Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program Coordinator at (716) 938-2617.