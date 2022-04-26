The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Elsa Woodarek. Elsa is the daughter of Kim and Christopher Woodarek and is a senior at Ellicottville Central School.
Elsa has worked hard in the community and her school to help those around her. She has volunteered with Cattaraugus County Youth Court for two years helping to give youth who are first time non-violent offenders a second chance before entering the criminal justice system and has been a Peer Tutor for four years.
Elsa has been the founder and president of the Ellicottville Central School Caring Closet for two years. The Caring Closet is a place where students in need can shop for clothing and personal hygiene needs at no cost. Additionally, Elsa has been the class of 2022 president for six years, has been a member of the Student Council for six years and has held the position of Vice President for two of those years.
Elsa has been a member of the Varsity Club for five years holding the position of president for the past two years. She has been a member of the Yearbook Committee for four years, a member of the band and Jazz Band and has attended All-County.
Elsa has excelled academically while playing sports and has earned a number of awards. She has been a member and the captain of the girls varsity soccer team for four years, was a basketball cheerleader for two years and a member of the National Honor Society for two years. Elsa has earned the DAR Good Citizens Award, the NYS Senate Youth Leadership Recognition Award, the JCC Ellicottville Student of the Year, and is currently ranked first in her class. In addition, Elsa is a student in the New Visions: Health Professions at Olean BOCES and has held a job for a year.
Elsa’s future plans are to attend college to work with health policies and medical laws to change for the better. She is described by her school counselor as “one of the most kind, caring, hardworking, and giving students who is well respected by all.”
Nominations for the 2022 graduating class are closed. However, if you know an outstanding member of your community who will be a senior in high school graduating in 2023, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information, visit our website at Cattcoyouth.org or contact: Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program Coordinator at (716) 938-2617.