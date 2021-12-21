The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Elizabeth Black. Elizabeth is the daughter of Mary Jo and Jeffrey Black and is a senior at Allegany-Limestone High School.
Elizabeth has volunteered numerous hours of community service through several organizations. She has helped with Operation Warm Hearts for two years which is a program that purchases and distributes new winter coats and other clothing to families in the Olean area. Elizabeth has participated in the Cattaraugus County Youth Court Program for three years giving youth a second chance before entering the juvenile justice system and has been a member of the Lady Knights for three years singing Christmas Carols to kids.
She has volunteered for two years at Eden Heights Nursing Home running games, has run Bonafest kid’s games and was a member of the Girl Scouts for five years completing many different service projects.
Elizabeth has also been involved in a number of school activities and maintained a high Grade Point Average. She has been a member of the LEO Club for two years, the Interact Club for three years and the Drama Club for four years. Elizabeth has been a member of the National Honor Society for two years, Swim Team for one year and Track and Field for four years. She has earned several awards including High Honor Roll throughout high school.
Elizabeth has also earned the Bonnie Scholar Award, the Excellence Award in four different subjects including; Global, Chemistry, Pre-Calculus, and Drawing and Painting. She has received the Blue Ribbon Award in Earth Science, and has been a member of the Hispanic Recognition Program and the Rural and Small Town Recognition Program.
Elizabeth’s future plans are to attend college majoring in biology. She enjoys reading, drawing, painting, and photography. Elizabeth is described by her school counselor as one of the hardest working students who is also patient, kind and giving.
Nominations for the 2022 graduating class are open until March 15, 2022. If you know an outstanding member of your community who is a senior in high school, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information please visit our website at Cattcoyouth.org or contact: Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program Coordinator at (716) 938-2617.