Dr. Anthony Evans, executive director of the Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau, announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Elena Wilson.
Elena is the daughter of Amy and Frank Wilson of Olean and graduated from Portville Central School.
Elena has done much for her community. She has been a member of the American Legion Junior Auxiliary at Portville Post 814 for five years, and has volunteered at the Olean Warming House for five years. She has participated in Presents for Panthers for a year and was a Salvation Army Bell Ringer for a year.
She has been a member of the Olean Christ United Methodist Church and has participated in the youth group for seven years. Additionally, she has been a member of the church’s Missions Team to Jamaica for three years.
Not only has Elena been a big part of the community, but she has also been involved in numerous school activities. She was in the band for eight years, earning All-County and Area All-State; Jazz Band for six years; and played in the Buffalo State Honors Band Chorus for two years; Track and Field for two years’ and wrestling statistician for three years.
Additionally, Elena has been a member of the Drama Club for seven years; International Thespian Society for two years; Physics Club for two years; and Connect Life for two years. She has been a class officer for two years; a member of the Student Council for a year; and an Empire Girls State representative.
Elena has worked hard academically, earning several awards while holding a job at a veterinary clinic. She has been a member of the National Honor Society for two years, and has been on the honor roll and high honor roll.
Elena has earned the Clarkson University Leadership Award and has participated in the Houghton College Science Honors Program.
Her future plans are to attend Houghton College, majoring in biology and pre-veterinary medicine.
Elena is described by her school counselor as a “hard worker who is always giving her time to other people and animals.”
Nominations for the 2021 graduating class are open. If you know an outstanding member of your community who will be graduating high school in 2021, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information please contact: Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program Coordinator at ajcrosson@cattco.org.