The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Elena Isaman.
Elena is the daughter of Erin and Jared Isaman and graduated from Portville Central School.
Elena has done much for the community through volunteer service. She has been a member of her church’s youth group for six years and has been a teacher’s assistant at Vacation Bible School for two years. Elena has assisted with the seventh-grade orientation for two years and has been an Hour of Code assistant for one year mentoring students to grow interest in computer software and programing. Additionally, she has volunteered with the Olean Warming House for four years and the Olean Food Pantry for two years.
Elena has participated in several school activities in addition to her community service. She has been a member of the chorus for six years and has held the position of chorus librarian for three years. Elena has been a member of the Physics Club for three years and was the secretary for one year. She was a member of track and field for six years and National Honor Society for two years.
Elena has been on the high honor roll throughout high school and has earned the Presidential Award for educational excellence. In addition, she was one of 10 seniors worldwide chosen for the Oracle University, which focus’ on computer programing.
Elena’s future plans are to attend college majoring in computer science and minoring in digital forensics. She is described by her school counselor as a “kind person who makes helping others a priority.”
Nominations for the 2021 graduating class are closed. If you know an outstanding member of your community who will be graduating high school in 2022, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information please visit our website at Cattcoyouth.org or contact: Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program Coordinator at (716) 938-2617.