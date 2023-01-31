The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau is pleased to announce this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Drew Shull. Drew is the son of Jacquie and Benjamin Shields and Joe and Kim Shull and is a senior at Gowanda Central School.
Drew has done much to help the community and those around him. He has volunteered for several years at the Pine Hill Cemetery raking leaves and cleaning up, and has helped at the Vintage Snow Drifters Club at the Gowanda Moose. Drew has participated in the Cattaraugus County Youth Court for four years, helping to give youth a second chance before entering the criminal justice system. Through the youth court program alone, he has totaled over 45 hours of volunteer service.
Not only has Drew been involved in the community but has also been active in his school. He has been a member of the chorus and band and has participated in two musicals. Drew has played basketball and baseball and has been a member of the bowling team. Additionally, he has been a Sectional Qualifier for the cross country team and has maintained good grades. He has earned honor roll throughout high school and has received the BOCES’ Top Achiever Award in the Construction program.
Drew is described by one of his school administrators as a quiet leader among his peers and as a kind and genuine person. His hobbies include horses, cars, dirt bikes, sports, snowboarding and swimming. Drew’s future plans after graduation are to join the International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craft Workers Local 3 out of the Buffalo area, where he will begin a paid apprenticeship.
Nominations for the 2023 graduating class are open. If you know an outstanding member of your community who is a senior in high school, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information please visit our website at Cattcoyouth.org or contact Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program Coordinator at (716) 938-2617.