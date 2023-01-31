Drew Shull

The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau is pleased to announce this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Drew Shull. Drew is the son of Jacquie and Benjamin Shields and Joe and Kim Shull and is a senior at Gowanda Central School.

Drew has done much to help the community and those around him. He has volunteered for several years at the Pine Hill Cemetery raking leaves and cleaning up, and has helped at the Vintage Snow Drifters Club at the Gowanda Moose. Drew has participated in the Cattaraugus County Youth Court for four years, helping to give youth a second chance before entering the criminal justice system. Through the youth court program alone, he has totaled over 45 hours of volunteer service.

