The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Daunte Reims. Daunte is the son of Stephanie and Patrick Ketterer and is a senior at Gowanda Central School.
Daunte has been involved in several school and community programs. He has been a member of the Cub Scouts and has volunteered at graduation as a security guard. Daunte has been a Student Ambassador helping other students with whatever is needed for four years.
He has been a member of the Art Club for four years and has played the French Horn in the band for four years. Daunte has been a member of the chorus for four years and the Bowling Team for one year.
Daunte has worked hard and earned Merit Roll for the past two years. He enjoys fishing and is interested in police work. His future plans are to pursue a career as a police officer and work his way up the ranks. Daunte is described by a school administrator as “someone who has overcome significant obstacles to be the nicest student I have ever worked with.”
Nominations for the 2022 graduating class are open until March 15. If you know an outstanding member of your community who is a senior in high school, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information please visit our website at Cattcoyouth.org or contact: Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program Coordinator at (716) 938-2617.