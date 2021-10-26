The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Chloe Holleran. Chloe is the daughter of Allyson and Carl Auge and is a senior at Salamanca High School.
Chloe has done much to improve the community she lives in. She has been a member of the Girls Scouts for eight years completing numerous hours of volunteer service through various projects. Chloe has donated her time working in concession stands and has helped at Salamanca Youth Football games for four years. She has been a participant in the Cystic Fibrosis 5k for two years and has volunteered at the event for one year. Additionally, Chloe has spent a great deal of time with youth having been a Volunteer Junior Cheerleading Coach for the Salamanca Sabers for three years.
Chloe has been involved in several school activities and maintained good grades. She has been a member of the chorus for two years and the softball team for two years. Chloe has been a Basketball Cheerleader for two years and a Football Cheerleader for four years, lettering in every sport she has participated in. Showing her hard work, she has held a job throughout high school while earning Merit Roll, Honor Roll and High Honor Roll.
Chloe’s future plans are to go to college for nursing to become a Nurse Practitioner. She is described by a family friend as being a role model and leader that inspires others to do the same while volunteering her time to making the community a better place.
Nominations for the 2022 graduating class are open. If you know an outstanding member of your community who is a senior in high school, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information please visit our website at Cattcoyouth.org or contact: Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program Coordinator at (716) 938-2617.