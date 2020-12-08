Dr. Anthony Evans, executive director of the Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau, announces this week’s Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Carter Stoltz.
Carter is the son of Cathy and Jack Stoltz and is a senior at Salamanca High School.
Carter has done much for his school and community. He has walked to raise money for both the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation for four years and the Color Run for two years. Carter has worked for Funds for All Sports for four years and volunteered with Meals on Wheels.
He has volunteered with Sources of Strength, a suicide prevention group, and has helped the elderly in his neighborhood when needed.
Carter has been a member of the Trap Club for two years and Odyssey of the Mind for 10 years, earning several championships. He has played baseball for two years, football for four years and has participated in weight training for two years.
Academically, Carter has worked hard. He has earned Honor Roll and High Honor Roll throughout high school and received the Perfect Attendance Award four years in a row. He attends the BOCES program for heavy equipment and plans on working with heavy-duty machinery in the future.
Carter is described as a “hardworking youth who is involved in many programs.”
Nominations for the 2021 graduating class are open. If you know an outstanding member of your community who is a senior in high school, you may nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information, contact Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program coordinator, 938-2617.