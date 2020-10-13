Dr. Anthony Evans, executive director of the Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau, announces this week’s Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Caroline DeRose. Caroline is the daughter of Melissa and Mike DeRose and is a senior at Olean High School.
Caroline has done much to help her community. She has been a hospital volunteer for two years, totaling roughly 120 hours of service. Caroline has been a youth lector and altar server for a year at her church, and is the founder of the Making Sister’s Smile Project. The project gathers cards and letters with messages of goodwill for the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany to spread cheer during the pandemic.
She has volunteered with other organizations such as the Souperbowl of Caring for two years, which is a food drive through Saint Mary’s; the Golf to Fight Cancer event for a year; and Fall in Love with Science Day for a year.
Not only has Caroline lent much of her time to the community, but is involved in many school activities as well. She has played varsity golf for four years and varsity tennis for four years playing as first, second and third singles.
Caroline has been a member of the Interact Club for four years; Spanish Club for three years; TV Studio Club for two years’ and has participated in Homeless Huskies for two years. Homeless Huskies is a program that supports the Genesis House and Warming House.
Showing her leadership qualities, Caroline has been a member of the Principal Advisory Committee for four years, Student Activities Council president for a year and the senior class president for four years.
Academically, Caroline has worked hard. She has earned high honor roll all quarters of high school; is a member of the National Honor Society; is enrolled in the BOCES New Visions Medical Professions program; and is ranked in the top 10% of her class.
Caroline’s future goal is to integrate mathematics into the medical field to help evolve medicine and increase the convenience of patient care. She is described by her guidance counselor as an exemplary role model and a young person who gives her all to everything she does.
Nominations for the 2021 graduating class are open. If you know an outstanding member of your community who is a senior in high school, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information please contact: Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program coordinator at 938-2617.