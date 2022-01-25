The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Cameron Nagel. Cameron is the daughter of Christina Elliot and David Nagel and is a senior at Gowanda Central School.
Cameron has been involved in several school and community activities. She has volunteered at the Gowanda Food Pantry for one year and has been a member of Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) Club for four years. This club was formerly known as Students Against Drunk Drivers. Cameron was a member of 4H for two years and played travel softball for four years. She has been a member of the Yearbook Committee and has been the Student Government Class Secretary for one year. Additionally, she has been a cheerleader for three years and a member of the bowling team for two years. Cameron has been a member of the softball team for four years and the volleyball team for three years. She has earned a spot as Captain in both volleyball and softball and received the Section VI Second Team All-Star Award in both sports as well.
Academically, Cameron has worked hard. She has earned the Jamestown Community College Connections Student of the Year Award and the SUNY Brockport Gold Merit Scholarship. Her future plans are to attend college while playing softball and to pursue a career in Education and School Administration. One of Cameron’s School Administrators stated that over the years he has worked with lots of tremendous students, but none better than Cameron.
Nominations for the 2022 graduating class are open until March 15, 2022. If you know an outstanding member of your community who is a senior in high school, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information please visit our website at Cattcoyouth.org or contact: Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program Coordinator at (716) 938-2617.