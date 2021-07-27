The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Calysta Harvey.
Calysta is the daughter of Elizabeth and Brendon Harvey and has graduated from Cattaraugus-Little Valley Central School.
Calysta has done much for her school and community. She has been a member of ConnectLife, which is an organization that educates the community about the positive effects of blood and organ donations and motivates individuals to donate. She has been a Peer Tutor for one year and a member of Natural Helpers for four years. Natural Helpers is a club where students are selected for their helping instincts and then trained to recognize and assist others in need. Calysta has been a county government intern, has helped plan a Walkathon to benefit veterans and played varsity volleyball for two years.
In addition to being the treasurer of Natural Helpers, Calysta has held other leadership roles. She has participated in Language Club for two years and has held the position of treasurer for both years. Calysta has been a member of the Student Council for two years and was the president for one year. Additionally, she was the class president for two years and the class treasurer for one year.
Calysta has also worked hard academically. Not only has she been a member of the National Honor Society, but has been in the top 10 of her class throughout high school. Her future plans are to attend college for sustainable environmental studies. Calysta is described by her teacher as a “helpful, polite, hardworking and honest student.”
Nominations for the 2021 graduating class are now closed. If you know an outstanding member of your community who will graduate high school in 2022, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award.