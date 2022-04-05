The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Caliana Wheeler. Cali is the daughter of Jessica Wheeler and Justin Wheeler and is a senior at Randolph Central School.
Cali has volunteered numerous hours to her community and school. She has helped set up and take down at the Arts and Crafts Fair and has participated in Cards against Cancer, raising funds to support families who have suffered the effects of cancer through various events. Caliana has worked in her church’s stand at the Cattaraugus County Fair and has been a member of the chorus for six years.
She has been a member of the drama club for four years and has been a member of student council as a class representative for three years. Caliana has participated in can drives for the soccer team and has played soccer for ten years for several different teams. Some of those teams include the Randolph Central School team for six years, summer soccer for seven years, SWCATTS Spring Soccer for four years, and YMCA Indoor Soccer for four years.
Cali has worked hard academically and has been on the Honor Roll throughout high school. Additionally, she has earned the Scholar Athlete Award. Caliana likes to cook and bake and her future plans are to own her own restaurant. She is described by her guidance counselor as a well-liked student who is always smiling and is extremely driven to succeed in the business world.
Nominations for the 2022 graduating class are now closed. If you know an outstanding member of your community who will be a senior in high school graduating in 2023, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information please visit our website at Cattcoyouth.org or contact: Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program Coordinator at (716) 938-2617