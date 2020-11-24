Dr. Anthony Evans, executive director of the Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau, announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Caleb Stromberg.
Caleb is the son of Amanda and Jason Luther and is a senior at Portville Central School.
Caleb has done much for his community through many hours of volunteer service. He has helped raise money for the Genesis House and has been an assistant religious education teacher for four years at St. John’s Church. He has volunteered at Portville’s Arts and Craft’s Antique Show, St. John’s Festival for three years and as a mentor for seventh-grade orientation.
He has also helped with the McGreevy Run for All Heroes 5K and the Breast Cancer Awareness Run for several years. He enjoys weightlifting, physical fitness and personal training.
Not only has Caleb been involved in many community programs, but he has also participated in a number of school activities. He has played the saxophone in the school’s band for six years and the Jazz Band for four years. He was selected for Boys State and has participated in Bigger Faster Stronger, a weight training and physical education program for all level of athletes. Additionally, Caleb has played football for four years and participated in track for four years.
Educationally, Caleb has worked hard. He has earned high honor roll and honor roll, the Scholar Athlete Award and the Athlete of the Week Award. He is also a recipient of the Junior Alumni Medal. His future plans are to attend college and major in physical therapy or a similar field. Caleb is described by his school counselor as an all-around great student who works very hard but is seldom recognized for his achievements.
Nominations for the 2021 graduating class are open. If you know an outstanding member of your community who is a senior in high school, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information please contact: Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program Coordinator at 938-2617.