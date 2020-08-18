Dr. Anthony Evans, executive director of the Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau, announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Bryant Talbot.
Bryant is the son of Betsy and David Talbot and graduated from Allegany-Limestone Central School.
Bryant has participated in several school and community activities. He has been a top soccer buddy for six years, helping children with special needs learn how to play soccer, and has been a youth soccer coach for six years for Olean Soccer Club.
Bryant has been a member of the Leadership Experience and Opportunity Club for four years and Ski Club for a year. He has also been a participant in the Cattaraugus County Youth Prevention Summit.
He was a peer leader for Sources of Strength, a group focused on suicide awareness, prevention and anti-bullying, through positive peer influence.
Bryant has played varsity soccer for four years, and was team captain for two years, holding the school record for most assists in one season and the school record for career assists.
Not only has Bryant been involved with school and community programs, but has held a job with the village of Allegany’s Youth Recreation program, while maintaining good grades.
He has been on the honor roll throughout high school, and his future plans are to attend college, majoring in business administration.
Bryant is described by his mother as being dedicated to the youth in the community and a hard worker inside and out of the classroom.
Nominations for the 2020 graduating class are still open. If you know an outstanding member of your community who has just graduated high school, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information please contact: Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau program coordinator, at ajcrosson@cattco.org.