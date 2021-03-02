Dr. Anthony Evans, executive director of the Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau, announced this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Austin Lawton.
Austin is the daughter of Meagan and Chad Lawton and is a senior at Franklinville Central School.
Austin has done much for her community and school. She has volunteered at the Olean YMCA for four years, the Franklinville Maple Festival for three years and has helped at the Maple Festival Pancake Breakfast for five years. Austin has participated in community-wide yard work for four years and has been a member of the Student Council for four years having served as vice president. Additionally, she has been a member of the Future Farmers of America for four years, holding positions of president, vice president and reporter.
Austin has participated in several sports. She has been the boys wrestling team manager for four years, has participated in the NYWAY Wolverine Den Wrestling and has been a member of the varsity girls swimming and diving team for one year. Austin has participated in competitive gymnastics for 10 years, including the Bradford YMCA, USAG G2 Gymnastics and the Lakewood YMCA Stars.
Academically, Austin has worked hard. She has been on the high honor roll throughout high school and has earned the President’s Award Essay Contest. Austin’s future plans are to attend Gannon University of Erie, Pa. after graduation with hopes of pursuing a career in physical therapy. She is described by the School Resource Officer as “a shining example of how to treat others and as someone who is always willing and happy to help others.”
Nominations for the 2021 graduating class are open. If you know an outstanding member of your community who is a senior in high school, you may nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information, contact: Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program coordinator at (716) 938-2617.