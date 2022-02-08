The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Alexandra Minnekine. She is the daughter of Christine and Matthew Minnekine and is a senior at Cattaraugus-Little Valley Central School.
Alexandra has done much for her community and school while holding several jobs. She has been a member of the 4H for nine years and has been the Cattaraugus County Dairy Ambassador for two years. Alex has been a Student Aide for one year and has participated in the West Valley Demonstration Food Drive. She has been a Student Representative for the Board of Education for one year and a member of the Student Council for four years, one year holding the position of Treasurer and one year as the President.
Alex has been a member of the band for six years and has been the Treasurer of the Yearbook Committee for one year. Additionally, Alex has held a job at Allegheny Mountain Resort for one year, Holi-Tots Daycare for one year and Holiday Valley Daycare for two years.
Alexandra has worked hard in both sports and in her academics. She has been a member of the National Honor Society and has played soccer for four years. Through her hard work in soccer Alex held the position of Captain for one year and earned Second Team All-Stars for two years. Alex has played basketball for four years earning the MVP Award once, First Team All-Stars for two years, and has played AAU Basketball for one year. She has played softball for four years earning First Team All-Stars one year and the Commitment Award one year.
In addition, Alex has received the Scholar Athlete Award, has completed several college courses through JCC and Syracuse University, earned the Senior Spotlight Recognition Award, and has been ranked in the Top Ten of her Class.
Alexandra’s future plans are to attend college majoring in Physical Therapy and to eventually earn her Doctorate. She is described by her mother and one of her teachers as a great role model to all and as a person who is always looking for ways to improve.
Nominations for the 2022 graduating class are open until March 15, 2022. If you know an outstanding member of your community who is a senior in high school, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information please visit our website at Cattcoyouth.org or contact: Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program Coordinator at (716) 938-2617.