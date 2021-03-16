Dr. Anthony Evans, executive director of the Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau, announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Alexa Steighner.
Alexa is the daughter of Kesha and Adam Steighner and is a senior at Portville Central School.
Alexa has completed numerous hours of community service through various programs. She has volunteered with Toys for Tots and has been a member of the Hillside Wesleyan Church for five years. She has been a teacher’s assistant for the Children’s Ministry Program and has been a teacher’s assistant for Vacation Bible School for two years.
Alexa has participated in Believers Chapel Youth Group for one year and Believers Chapel Flourish Group for one year. She has volunteered as a phone operator for Portville Central’s Phone-a-thon, which is a program that aids in student scholarships. Alexa has been a peer tutor for sixth-grade students in math and social studies during every school day for one year and has been a volunteer orientation guide for both new students coming into the school district and to all seventh-graders for two years.
Additionally, she has designed and delivered greeting cards for nursing home residents during the pandemic at the Pines Nursing Home.
Not only has Alexa accomplished much in her community but she has also been heavily involved in school activities. She played junior varsity softball for two years and has been a member of three different swim teams. One of those teams was Olean varsity swimming for five years and with which she held the position of captain and competing in every event except for diving. Alexa earned numerous awards, including Olean Varsity Swimming Coaches’ Award two separate years, Most Improved Swimmer, the Sportsmanship Award, Athlete of the Month Award twice and first place in the YMCA Swimming Districts Championships Qualifier.
Alexa has been a member of the Physics Club for two years and has served as the secretary; Spanish Club for two years and serving as the president; and International Club for two years. In addition, she has been the class secretary for two years and a member of the Student Council for four years.
Alexa has also worked hard on her academics. Not only has she been a member of the National Honor Society for two years and has held the position of secretary, she has earned high honor roll for six years. Alexa has earned several academic awards, including the American Chemical Society Excellence in Chemistry Award, the Perfect Attendance Award and scored 100% on the New York State Chemistry Regents.
She plans to pursue a degree in a STEM-related major and go on to further her studies in either education or the medical field. Alexa is described by her mother as a “well-rounded person who has a heart for service and helping others.”
Nominations for the 2021 graduating class are open. Outstanding members of our communities who are seniors in high school may be nominated for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information, contact Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program coordinator, at (716) 938-2617.