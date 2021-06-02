The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Abigail Ploetz. Abigail is the daughter of Kimberly and Erich Ploetz and is a senior at Ellicottville Central School.
Abigail has been a big part of her community and school. Being a member of St. Paul’s Church, she has participated in both the youth group and the church band for seven years. Abigail has been a Student Mentor for one year and a Peer Tutor for one year. She has been a member of the track team for two years and bowling team for two years.
Abigail has been a member of the Yearbook Club for four years and Club Jazz for four years. She has been a member of the Drama Club for two years and Student Council for four years.
Abigail has worked hard on her academics as well. Not only has she been a member of the National Honor Society, but has been on the high honor roll throughout high school. Abigail has earned the Elmira Key Award Scholarship, Jamestown Community College’s USA Scholarship and Jamestown Business College’s Scholarship. She enjoys playing the guitar, drawing, painting and hiking.
Abigail’s future plans are to become a teacher and join the Peace Corps. She is described by her school counselor as a kind and caring student who is a great role model for her peers.
Nominations for the 2021 graduating class are still open. If you know an outstanding member of your community who is a senior in high school, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information please visit our website at Cattcoyouth.org or contact: Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program Coordinator at (716) 938-2617.