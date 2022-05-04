OLEAN — Craft show fans, Mother’s Day gift buyers and those with cabin fever will flock to the the third “Spring’s A Rollin’ In” craft sale on Saturday.
The show, set for 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, will be held in the arena of the William O. Smith Recreation Center.
Kris Shewairy, coordinator of the city’s Youth and Recreation Department, said this year’s show will be the largest yet.
“We have 85 vendors,” he said, “It’s going to be a good show.”
Vendors include makers and sellers of wood items, handmade soaps, gnomes, poured paint and spin art, and other craft items. Food vendors include Big Boss BBQ, Napoli Pizza, and Anne Marie’s Homemade Baklava, as well as a loose tea vendor.
Organizer Linda Minnemeyer, owner of Cindy’s Craft Co-op in the Olean Center Mall, told the Times Herald that the show’s variety of vendors was intentional, with an effort taken to not overload on vendors with similar items.
“I’m pretty excited,” she said. “I think we have a good selection — I can’t wait.”
Admission is free, and funds raised from booth rentals to exhibitors will help fund equipment purchases for the Youth and Rec Department, Shewairy said.
Following the 2019 sale, proceeds helped purchase rental roller skates for summertime use of the arena by the general public. Following a hiatus in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, proceeds from the 2021 sale helped buy a pool table for the city youth center at the former St. John’s School, as well as help bring the disc golf course to Gargoyle Park and other purchases.