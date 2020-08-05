GOWANDA — A dedication ceremony at the Gowanda Fire Hall for a new rescue truck and helicopter landing pad also served as a thank you to former state Sen. Catharine Young for all she had done for the fire company and Gowanda community.
After an opening prayer, Gowanda Fire Chief Steve Raiport spoke July 21 about the expansion of the fire company over the years and need for a new permanent helipad after the 2014 flood eliminated the one at the former Tri-County Hospital site.
Raiport also recognized Young as instrumental in securing an additional $200,000 in funding for the new truck. He said the truck is specially designed to meet special challenges that come with Zoar Valley rescue calls. He commented that Young has “always been there for us.” It was also noted that, in addition to Gowanda, the Gowanda Fire Department also responds to calls in Collins, Persia, Perrysburg and Zoar Valley.
Gowanda Disaster Coordinator Nick Crassi, who was also the former fire chief, talked about the long history of the Gowanda Fire Department. Crassi spoke about the expansion of the company and the process needed to get the current fire hall built. The previous structure had been used for 100 years and the fire department had outgrown the building.
Crassi spoke of initial discussions back in 2007 to build a multi-use building for police, fire and ambulance. When it became apparent that would not be feasible, the fire company forged ahead to build a new firehall.
Sheibley and Young were both given plants as a thank you for their work to support growth in the fire company and in the community. Young was also presented with proclamations in her honor by Carol Sheibley and Andy Burr at the event.
After a blessing for the fire department, the new truck and landing pad, Young commented that she had come to know so many people in the fire company and the community, many of whom she counted as friends. When Raiport called to invite her to the dedication, she admitted to keeping him on the phone for 45 minutes just to catch up on how things were for his family and the community.
Young commented that she and the Gowanda community had been “together through thick and thin,” including the two floods of 2009 and 2014. She remarked that like all fire companies, Gowanda puts it all on the line every day, but in Gowanda that is further complicated by Zoar Valley. The rescue and recovery calls that come in every year for Zoar pose special challenges and risks, she said.
Young thanked all those who had recognized her adding “I’m not the hero … you are.” She said, “Gowanda is one of those special places where people really do care about each other.” Young added that the community has great leadership and “we think big here in Gowanda.”
On the $2.5 million development grant she obtained for Gowanda as one of her final acts as Senator, Young said that was not by accident. “You got it because you’re good.” Her final words to the community were “keep up the good work” and “Gowanda is going places.”
Also speaking at the event were Fire Commissioner Carol Sheibley, Mayor David Smith, Cattaraugus County Fire Coordinator Chris Baker, County Legislator Andy Burr and representatives for Assemblyman Joseph Giglio and State Sen. George Borrello.