PHILADELPHIA — Two young chess players from Allegany traveled to Philadelphia to compete in the World Open for the second time in as many years.
After the World Open as their first major chess tournament was such a great experience, 8-year-old twins Juliana and Sylvia Bysiek knew it was something they wanted to prepare for and play again.
The girls, along with their parents, grandparents and brother, Eddy, arrived in Philadelphia June 28 and checked in at the Sheraton Hotel where the tournament was being held.
In a ballroom full of people, more than 1,500 people compete in the World Open. Some were on the mezzanine level and the best players were in the ballroom one floor up. In attendance were grandmasters and international masters, Sylvia and Juliana wrote in a journal they kept of their experience.
“It is fun riding the escalator up and down and watching games of some of the best chess players in the world,” the girls wrote. “One time, we were running around and almost knocked over a famous grandmaster who was coming up the escalator.”
The Bysieks wrote that chess is an interesting sport because age and gender matter less. At one board, a woman who used to be Bobby Fischer’s best friend played against the twins’ friend Melissa, who is their age.
Chess has a reputation for being a sport where boys are better, but there are a lot of excellent girls too, they wrote. The Bysieks like to stick together and are happy for each other when they beat boys — especially the older boys who think that girls are easy to beat.
Top-ranked under-10 girl Megan Paragua, who the girls played once online, also competed in Philadelphia where the girls met her in person after she came over and challenged Sylvia and Juliana to a game of bughouse, a type of two-on-two chess.
“At first, we were nervous to meet Megan because she is famous and has been on the cover of a lot of chess magazines,” they wrote. “She is actually really nice, though, and just a normal girl.”
IMMIGRANT MASTER
Sylvia was most excited to meet Tanitoluwa Adewumi, a Nigerian refugee who immigrated to the United States after his family was almost killed by Boko Haram. He learned how to play chess a few years ago and is already a master. The Bysieks’ mother read them a book about his life when they first started playing chess.
“One of the most important lessons I learned from his book is that you never lose, you learn,” Sylvia said. “And that is one lesson I really had to keep reminding myself of.”
Sylvia played against a chess coach from California and the match lasted over two hours. The coach moved so slowly — she was down to eight minutes out of 90 on her clock when she checkmated.
“After we shook hands, she complimented me on how well I played. That made me feel a little better about losing, but not by much,” Sylvia said. “She told me that she made a bad mistake and was very scared I would see it, but I moved too fast and missed it. If I had taken my time and thought about it longer, I would have been in winning position.”
CHESS RATING
Tournament players receive a rating to show how strong they are, the girls said. Juliana learned a chess rating is one of the most accurate indicators of your chances of winning a match, with one exception. Being young and not having time to build up your rating, her parents said she might actually be a lot stronger than her rating.
“When I won a tough game against a girl who was rated almost 900 points higher than me, I thought that maybe they were right,” she said. “She started crying after the game, which made me feel a little bad about beating her, but only for a minute.”
Going into her next match, Juliana started thinking she was really good but made a huge mistake in the opening.
“Chess is tougher than other sports because sometimes if you make one mistake, the game is basically over,” Juliana said. “I was now in a losing position and my opponent kept attacking until I could not stop the checkmate.”
One night, the girls played a special tournament of blitz chess, a type of speed chess where each opponent gets only three minutes to checkmate. It started at 11 p.m., which is way past their bedtime, but they wanted to play with their friend Riona who they knew they wouldn’t see again for a while.
“The tournament lasted until 2 o’clock in the morning,” they said. “We had so much fun that we did not even realize how tired we were until we got back to our room.”
STREET CHESS
The Bysieks also went to Rittenhouse Park where a lot of people play chess like street basketball — it is tough, fast and sometimes the chess hustlers cheat. The girls were picturing older men talking trash and trying to take their money.
“This made us a little nervous but we still wanted to play and see what it was like,” they wrote. “The players at the park turned out to be really nice guys and even taught us about some traps we could use against future opponents.”
Besides chess, the Bysieks saw the sights in Philadelphia, including a splash pad at Love Park, had dinner at an Italian restaurant and toured the kitchen, rode on a double-decker bus and saw some of the major historical sites they learned about. They even channeled their inner Rocky Balboa at the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.
“It was over 90 degrees outside and too hot. So, we just walked up the steps,” the girls said. “We didn’t see what the big deal was.”
The World Open was an amazing experience, Sylvia and Juliana wrote. They made a lot of new friends from all over the country and world. We learned that even though we come from different places and cultures, we have a lot in common.
“Chess is a great game that has allowed us to learn how to focus better, solve problems and understand that actions have consequences,” they wrote. “Most importantly, we have some wonderful new people in our lives that we would never have had the chance to meet, if not for chess.”