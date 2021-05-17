Young Allegany YouTuber is a GOACC ambassador

ALLEGANY — Seven-year-old Marcus Ethan Tom, under the guidance and perseverance of his parents, has been hosting his very own YouTube channel for a full year, and is now an ambassador for the community.
Tom was recently featured as the area’s newest ambassador in this year’s copy of the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce visitors guide, adeptly highlighting interesting facts about the region to people far beyond Cattaraugus County and state lines.
The videos on Tom’s channel, Planet Marcus, focus on watch words: Fun, Adventure and Education. He takes his virtual audience along with him on intriguing adventures while promoting area attractions, points of interest and the sheer joy of learning.
And as his social media presence continues to expand, Tom is well on his way to becoming an influential voice in the effort to promote the region — quite a feat for someone who still isn’t allowed to even cross the street by himself.
Tom first gained recognition in 2018 for becoming Allegany-Limestone Elementary School’s first ever Mensa student. Mensa is a society that provides learning and engagement opportunities for gifted individuals.
Following that accomplishment, many curious eyes have been focused on Tom’s development. With the help of Planet Marcus, those interested get to see him grow and expand his horizons and abilities in a fun and wholesome way.
Tom’s YouTube videos are not produced as quickly as other child-related videos online due to his family’s insistence on well thought out episodes with high production value. Subscribers to Planet Marcus may have to endure an occasional wait time for new content, but according to Marcus’ parents, Murphy and Sharon Tom, the feedback they receive suggests that the Planet Marcus audience thinks it’s always worth the wait.
One year after his foray into YouTube sees Tom releasing his tenth episode on Planet Marcus. Since this video plays like a short documentary on his life so far, it’s an opportunity for new viewers to catch up and subscribe
To view his videos, search for “Planet Marcus” on YouTube or visit panvenni.com.