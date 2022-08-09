LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County 4-H officials 4-H have announced New York State Fair selections from Cattaraugus County Fair competition at the Youth Building,
The youth heading to the state fair include:
Allie Barnes, Perrysburg - food preservation.
Collin Barnes, Perrysburg - baking.
Marie Bridenbaker, Allegany - crafts.
Emily Chapman, Randolph - dried fruits and vegetables, crafts.
Gabriella Chapman, Randolph - dried fruits.
Taylor Costa, Randolph - cake decorating.
Khloe Duffy, Randolph - STEM, food preservation.
Annabelle Fredenburg, Randolph - sewing, baking.
Isabel Fredenburg, Randolph - crafts.
Anna Galley - art.
Logan Goddard, North Collins - sewing.
Aubrey Hedges, Randolph - baking.
Hayley Kriner, Allegany - crafts.
Nathan Kriner, Allegany - crafts.
Casen Lemke, South Dayton - crafts, sewing.
Porter Lemke, South Dayton - baking, sewing.
Ryland Lemke, South Dayton - baking, sewing.
Amelia Maul, Delevan - art.
Leah Olejniczak, Randolph - sewing, crafts, food preservation, art, photography.
Abigail Pitts, Randolph - art.
Jenessa Rublee, Salamanca - baking.
Oakley Schultz, Perrysburg - cut flowers, food preservation.
Daniel Stang, Gowanda - food preservation, produce, STEM.
Hayley Stang, Gowanda - food preservation, produce.
Jack Tupper, Randolph - fine arts, crafts, photography.
Oliver Tupper, Randolph - STEM, sewing, crafts, photography.
Ava Weber, Great Valley - baking.
Adeline Wright, Randolph - art, photography.