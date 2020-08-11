Dr. Anthony Evans, executive director of the Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau, announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Sophie Sova. Sophie is the daughter of Joy and Wayne Sova and graduated from Olean Central School.
Sophie has done much for her community. She has been a member of the Olean Area Youth Court for two years, holding positions of judge, side judge, facts attorney and law guardian.
Youth Court is a court system made up of peers that gives youth who have made legal mistakes a second chance before entering the justice system.
Sophie has helped with Special Olympics events and at the SPCA for a year. She has volunteered with Homeless Huskies for three years, a program that provides support to the Genesis House and the Warming House.
Additionally, Sophie has participated in the Hugh O’Brian Leadership Seminar as a school ambassador, developing leadership and community involvement, with 100 hours of community service in one year.
Sophie has been involved in a number of school programs. She has been a member of the Zonta Club for four years, giving aid to improve the status of women through scholarships, donations and community service.
She has also participated in DECA for three years as the vice president, and has placed first, second and third in regional competitions. Additionally, Sophie was a DECA state competitor for two years, and has been a member of the French Club for two years, as the secretary.
She has participated in the Drama Club for a year as a member of the stage crew, was a Model UN Delegate for a year and a Science Club member for two years.
Additionally, Sophie has participated in the STAR Program for two years, acting as a teacher’s assistant; TV Studio for two years; Career Exploration Camp at Cornell University for two years; Student Council for two years as secretary; and a member of varsity tennis for four years as a doubles player.
Academically, Sophie has worked hard. She has been a member of the National Honor Society for two years, acting as vice president, was a member of the New York State DECA Honor Society and has earned the George Eastman Young Leaders Award.
Sophie’s future plans are to attend Ohio University, as an Ann Lee Hancock Konneker Cutler Scholar, to study early childhood education.
She is described by her sister Natalie, as “a kindhearted person that loves helping young people realize their full potential.”
Nominations for the 2020 graduating class are still open. If you know an outstanding member of your community who has just graduated high school, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information please contact: Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau program coordinator, at ajcrosson@cattco.org.