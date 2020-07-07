Dr. Anthony Evans, executive director of the Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau, announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award Recipient is Jacob Freer.
Jacob is the son of Cathy and Dale Freer and graduated from Franklinville Central School.
Jacob has done much for his community and school. He has been a member of the Cattaraugus County Youth Court for two years, totaling over 95 hours of community service. Through his youth court involvement, he has completed a 20-hour training on the various court roles and has held every position such as judge, prosecutor, defense attorney and jury member.
Showing how well-rounded he is, Jacob has always helped out and filled positions whenever and wherever was needed.
Additionally, Jacob has volunteered with the Franklinville Fire Hall and has been a member of the Boy Scouts of America for 12 years, completing numerous hours of community service through both programs.
Jacob has been an avid outdoorsman. He has been a member of the trap team for four years and enjoys hunting and four-wheeling. His future plans are to attend Ohio Technical College and become a welder.
Jacob is described by his mother as “a great person with a big heart.”
Nominations for the 2020 graduating class are still open. If you know an outstanding member of your community who has just graduated high school, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information please contact: Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program Coordinator at ajcrosson@cattco.org.