OLEAN — For those who need time to relax, reflect and exercise in the comfort of their own home, virtual Yoga with Lisa may provide the answer.
Yoga instructor Lisa Yohon, who owns the Lavender Lotus Yoga business in Olean, said she has been offering virtual classes on Zoom the past several months after she closed her studio in November due to local spikes with the COVID virus. Yohon also has offered virtual classes to the community through the Greater Olean Chamber of Commerce, as well as outdoors at Canticle Farm over the past year. One of her favorite fundraisers for Canticle was the Yoga with Goats class in August.
“It’s on Zoom and going well,” Yohon said of her current classes. “A lot of the people who were at my studio are just doing it at home with me on Zoom. I’ve had a few new people join with me as well.”
Yohon said she enjoys teaching the sessions from home, and believes her students enjoy putting on their “comfy” clothing and participating in the class, too,
“We get to chat a little bit at the beginning of class before coming into the Zoom room,” she explained. “We chat just like we would at the studio. It’s fun, too, because we see each other’s pets and people who are passing through the room. It’s kind of a fun experience in your home setting.”
She said she definitely wants to reopen the studio, even if with limited numbers. When that does happen, the classes could be offered in-person and virtually at the same time.
Yohon said the classes are offered four days a week at 5:30 p.m. for those interested.
While the classes are offered generally to women, men are also welcome to participate.
For those who want to try out the class, the fee is $10 per individual session, and $8 for multiple classes.
For more information, send emails to lavenderlotusolean@yahoo.com or visit Lavender Lotus Yoga on Facebook.
