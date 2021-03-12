OLEAN — The polar bear will be replaced by a leprechaun, figuratively speaking, when the YMCA of the Twin Tiers hosts the inaugural Spring Race Series beginning with the Shamrock Scramble 5K Run/Walk March 27.
The Shamrock Scramble, which precedes four other races in Olean and at the Bradford, Pa. and Wellsville YMCAs, is open to the community and begins at Gargoyle Park in Olean. Participants who complete the series will receive a dri-fit T-shirt and medal.
Christie Thornton, director of operations for the Y, said the races replace the Polar Bear series that had been held in January in past years. The events had attracted hundreds of runners and walkers from all over the region in the past.
“We had our Polar Bear Race series for several years, so we just did a different spin on that,” she said. “So instead of doing it in January we moved it to the spring to avoid those post-holiday flare-ups from COVID — and we pushed it to a little bit nicer weather.
“We are striving to provide programs and services while keeping our community members and participants safe,” Thornton stated, noting events will adhere to COVID measures that include masks and social distancing.
Stacie Titus, Bradford Y executive director, added, “With so many races cancelled last year we are thrilled to bring back our race series in person. Everybody is welcome, our spring run series embodies the Y’s cause by being available for all ages, abilities and backgrounds.
“They give adults, children and families the ability to raise their spirits and their heartbeats through fun and competitive races,” she commented.
Thornton said participants are welcome to sign up for the entire series, or join each event separately. She noted the series is not a fundraiser for the Ys.
“This is more of the programming piece of what people are looking for,” Thornton explained. “People are really tired of sitting at home or joining things virtually. We’re just really giving our community members something they’ve been looking for.”
The schedule also includes the Bradford Bunny Hop 5K Run/Walk on April 10 at the Bradford Y; the April Showers May Qualifiers 5K and 10K on April 24 at the Olean Y; the Let’s Color the Town 5K on May 15 at the Wellsville Y; and the Bradford 5K & Half-Marathon on May 22 at the Bradford Y.
Registration for the series is $150 for YMCA members and $200 for non-members. Individual races are $30 for the 5K, $50 for the 10K and $70 for the half-marathon.
Participants who register for only the half-marathon will also receive the dri-fit T-shirt and medal. Registration is now open in person, by phone or online at www.twintiersymca.org.
More details on the races will be provided with registration.