The YMCA of the Twin Tiers will host a free community event to inspire more kids to keep their minds and bodies active.
This year marks the 30th annual YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day, the Y’s national initiative to improve health and well-being for kids and families.
Events at the YMCAs in Olean, Bradford, Pa. and Wellsville will feature activities such as an inflatables, games, swimming, crafts, face painting, giveaways and a health/wellness expo to motivate and teach families how to develop healthy routines.
For that day only, the cost to join the YMCA is $10.