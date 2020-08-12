OLEAN — When area schools finalized their plans and made announcements on reopening campuses for the fall semester, parents began calling the YMCA to ask about child care.
Those requests prompted Y officials, in turn, to reach out to the community for help and support in providing child care during out-of-school time necessitated by the pandemic.
“Right now, the big, big urgency is for New York state schools … we understand that there is no model that is perfect,” said Brent Raabe, director of association advancement for the YMCA of the Twin Tiers. “There’s got to be a community effort here to keep the families safe and keep the opportunities (available.) We’ve been in conversation with all the superintendents and working with them on their plans.”
Also reviewing the issue will be U.S. Rep. Tom Reed who will visit the Olean Y on Friday to tour the Early Learning Center and the School Aged Child Care programs.
“It has become more important than ever for our community to come together for the sake of our children’s education and supporting working families with providing the wrap-around care necessary for parents to work,” Raabe continued.
The Y plans to accommodate this need through newly leased space that will be used for Learning Labs and Child Care programs. The labs and programs align with, and complement, the work of school districts to support shortened school days and remote learning.
“The program will focus on social-emotional learning, academic achievement, reduction of learning loss, academic enrichment, character development and child care while parents are working,” he explained. “We are positioned to support all ages” and all hybrid or remote schedules.
Barb Sweitzer, CEO of the YMCA of the Twin Tiers CEO, noted the “Y began planning to support families during the out-of-school time well before the school districts announced their plans.
“We knew there would be some gaps in learning and child care needs, but we weren’t quite sure what that meant until schools released their plans and the governor gave his blessing,” she said. “Before we knew it, we had numerous inquiries on how we’d be able to aid during this school year. Parents want to make their plans to ensure their child’s safety, that their child progresses in their academics, and they can keep their work schedules.”
Sweitzer said the agency will have a different plan for each school district that uses Y facilities in Olean, Wellsville and Bradford, Pa., as well as for school spaces and additional leased spaces.
She said the Y commends the diligent work and effort schools are presenting given the CDC guidelines and state restrictions placed upon them.
Sweitzer added, “We stand ready to support schools, children, families, and our communities to ensure no child is left without opportunity. The Y’s goal is for all area youth to have access to these learning opportunities and the assistance they need to emerge from this crisis strong, resilient, and hopeful. We know that parents are struggling and we want to do all that we can do to support them. This is what the Y does — we respond to the community needs. I can not think of a time in my tenure that the Y has been called to respond in such a profound way.”
The Y is working with St. Bonaventure School of Education, the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, and other partners that will provide student teachers and education students the opportunity to support the learning agendas and homework assistance. The program will include other enrichment and extracurricular activities to keep students engaged and active.
“The Ys mission is to strengthen the community through our focus areas of youth development, healthy living and social responsibility to contribute to the health, welfare and advancement of the communities in which we serve,” Sweitzer stated. ”This is our social responsibility. This is what we do. This is what we must do; for our children, for our parents, for our business, and for our community.”
For his part, Olean City School District Superintendent Rick Moore said the Olean Y has always been available to support and complement the vision of the school district.
“We have a common partnership in fostering the development and growth of our community’s children and families,” Moore said. “This partnership has never been more critical to our community.”
For more information on plans and details of the Y program once they are finalized, email olean@twintiersymca.org, wellsville@twintiersymca.org or bradford@twintiersymca.org.