ST. BONAVENTURE — For some, it is a tradition when family members are welcomed home for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. For others, it’s a fun event with friends where everyone dons turkey hats and pilgrim costumes.
And then there are those that want to burn off some calories for a guilt-free feast later in the day.
Whatever their motivation, each year runners and walkers flock to St. Bonaventure University for the Olean YMCA’s annual Turkey Trot.
This year’s fun run will begin at 9 o’clock Thursday morning. The event is a 5K run or walk around the campus to promote healthy living and the spirit of giving.
Registration fees will benefit the Olean Food Pantry, at $15 for YMCA members and $30 for non-members. Children 12 and under are free.
“The need at the Olean Food Pantry has never been greater,” said David Potter, Olean Food Pantry board member. “We are seeing increased demand from last year. But we have found that the Olean community is very generous. The Turkey Trot is one example of this generosity. We appreciate the Y and the trotters supporting us in our mission.”
Pre-registration is encouraged for the Turkey Trot. All runners or walkers registered before 5 p.m. Wednesday will be entered to win three free months of membership at the Y.
Members can register online at twintiersymca.org. Anyone can register in person at the Olean YMCA or by phone at (716) 373-2400. Day-of registration is also available starting at 8 a.m. in Murphy Hall near the start of the run.
For information on the Turkey Trot 5K Fun Run/Walk, visit twintiersymca.org or email amandah@twintiersymca.org.