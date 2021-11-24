ALLEGANY — Runners and walkers, families and friends — even human-sized turkeys — will gather at St. Bonaventure University on Thanksgiving Day for the annual Turkey Trot 5K Fun Run/Walk to benefit the Olean Food Pantry.
Sponsored by the Olean Family YMCA, event organizers and participants alike are looking forward to getting back to an in-person trot after the 5K fundraiser was held virtually in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns.
“The YMCA is very excited to begin our Thanksgiving holiday with our communities at our annual Turkey Trot Fun Run,” said Christie Thornton, Olean Executive Director. “It’s a tradition, so being able to bring that tradition back in-person is really exciting.”
As in the past, the Turkey Trot celebrates a season of giving, encourages healthy living and responds to needs in our community. Funds raised will be used to support the local food pantry and the Every Kid Deserves the Y Fund, Thornton said.
In addition to the large number of runners from Cattaraugus county, the event has had registrants from the Buffalo area and as far away as Boston.
“People have been really excited for this, and people come from all over,” Thornton said. “They’re in town visiting their families and so it’s something they’re looking forward to. It’s a tradition for a lot of families, not just in Olean or Allegany or Portville.”
A number of runners often dress up in Thanksgiving-themed costumes such as turkeys, Pilgrims and Native Americans, Thornton said. A wedding proposal had even been made during the trot, she said.
“Our favorite part of this event is everyone is so happy because it’s a day of giving back, being thankful and being with your family,” she said.
Registration for the non-timed event, which typically attracts over 200 participants, is $20 for members of the YMCA of the Twin Tiers and $30 for the public. Children 15 and younger are free. Thornton said non-perishable food items will also be accepted for the Olean Food Pantry.
“Being able to take a box of food to the pantry just reiterates that the YMCA is here for the community and so are all of our members and participants,” she added.
Runners check in at St. Bonaventure’s Murphy Hall between 8 and 8:45 a.m. Thursday, when day-of registration may also take place, with the 5K event slated to begin at 9 a.m.
With positive COVID-19 cases still high in the area, Thornton asks participants to use their best judgement by wearing masks if that makes them more comfortable or to stay home if not feeling well.
“Considering that it’s an outside event, we’re confident we’ll have all the safety measures in place,” she added.
Thornton said the entire Y family is thankful this Thanksgiving for having some normalcy again at their locations, welcoming back members to workout, participate in clubs or host events.
“To be here for the community and seeing them trust in what the Y is doing to keep them safe has been really important for us,” she said. “Everyone pulling together to just ensure safety for all has really been showing how collaborative our communities are.”
To save time at the event, participants are encouraged to pre-register in-person at the YMCA front desk, by calling (716) 373-2400 or members can register online at www.twintiersymca.org.
For further information, email Christie Thornton at ChristieT@TwinTiersYMCA.org.