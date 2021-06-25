OLEAN — The YMCA of the Twin Tiers is expected to receive more than $1 million in funding from the state Department of Education for extended school day programs.
The YMCA was awarded three grants just shy of $350,000 each for after school programs set to begin this fall for Olean’s elementary and intermediate middle schools and the Scio Central School District, said Barb Sweitzer, CEO of the Y.
“Now our planning period starts to know exactly what we’re doing, but we’re pretty excited,” she said. “after school programs are definitely needed in all of our school districts.”
The NY DOE awarded more than $24 million in grants for extended school day and school violence prevention programs to 83 school districts and non-profit organizations across the state, Commissioner Betty A. Rosa said.
“We know that when children are safe and engaged in after school programs, they will be better positioned to succeed academically,” Rosa said.
The grant for Washington West and East View elementaries will be for a two-hour after school program open to any student from those two schools, Sweitzer said. The program would include homework help, STEM projects, enrichment activities, physical activities and collaborations with other local organizations.
“That would go all 180 days of the school year,” she said. “As long as the kids are in session, we’ll have them for two hours after school.”
The grant for Olean Intermediate Middle School students would also be for two hours after school but only four days a week. Sweitzer said a variety of activities would be offered as will a summer component, including field trips.
“We’ll be taking kids to museums, maybe a baseball game, just day trips that will get them exposed to activities that they might normally not be able to do,” she explained.
The final grant is for Scio’s elementary, middle and high school students and would offer a combination of what Olean’s schools would have, Sweitzer said. She said the program would add some modified sports that the district hasn’t been able to have.
When applying for the grants, Sweitzer said there was a point system for criteria outlining what could help school districts have a better chance of receiving the funds, such as income data and accessibility to the program. She said the YMCA had to submit resumes of who would be running the programs, a budget and an outline of what the programs would include.
“The Y, as a grantee, had to have experience and be able to be a licensed childcare program because this will all be a state-licensed program,” she said. “Each one of those components received points, and those that received the most points were awarded the grants.”
The programs are designed to serve up to 120 kids per day, but because some kids are expected to not need to attend every day then more than 120 can enroll, Sweitzer explained.
“Once we have the program designed and put together, we’ll communicate that to the parents and we’ll have registration probably at the end of August as soon as the state says we can put the green light on,” she said.
Sweitzer said there is a high number of children who go home after school without adult supervision because their parents are working in the afternoons and children who need additional help with school work, especially after the difficult year during COVID-19.
She said there is also the socialization aspect to the program, with physical activities meant to confront the rise of child obesity.
“We’re hoping to meet a lot of the needs that these kids have in the after school program,” she added. “One of the most critical things we can provide for kids right now is this type of program.”
The awarded grants range from $44,000 to $350,000. School districts and not-for-profit organizations working in collaboration with public school districts were eligible to apply for grant funding. SED received 278 applications requesting more than $75 million in funding.
The grants will be administered over a five-year period from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2026. Approximately $24.3 million is expected to be available annually statewide, contingent upon annual state budget appropriations.