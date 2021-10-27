YMCA to host trunk-or-treat, Halloween events throughout week

The YMCA of the Southern Tiers reminds area families that several trunk-or-treat and Halloween events will be held at the organization’s various sites in the coming days.
The YMCA is still accepting candy donations and welcomes volunteers to decorate the trunks of their vehicles along with staff members to pass out candy at any of the three main sites.
“Looks like we will have about 15-20 cars as of now,” said Curtis Pierce, YMCA Senior Program Director. “We aren’t picky with cars. Hoping for Halloween decorations, but we will take anyone willing to help.”
Starting Thursday, the Wellsville YMCA will be hosting its Trunk or Treat and a Haunted House at its location in the Riverwalk Plaza, 133 Bolivar Road.
Then on Friday, the Bradford YMCA will be holding its Trunk or Treat event from 5:45-7 p.m. at its location at 59 Boylston St.
The new Limestone Family Play Zone will be hosting a Fall Festival from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday. This free event is open for all to check out the facility and have fun with the family enjoying the fall weather.
Activities for Fall Fest include free open play, carnival games, face painting, Halloween crafts, a wellness activity, sword fighting demo, a raffle and a scavenger hunt.
“The Fall Fest gives the community and surrounding communities a chance to experience the Play Zone for free and see what all the excitement is about,” Pierce said. “We are expecting a nice turnout, weather permitting.”
Also on Saturday, the Olean YMCA will be holding its Trunk or Treat from 4-6 p.m. at its location at 1101 Wayne St.
“Because it is an outdoor event, we don’t have any Covid-19 requirements,” Pierce said. “Masks and social distancing are encouraged.”
Additionally, local artist Eric Jones has generously donated one of his unique pumpkin carvings for as a raffle prize at the Trunk or Treat, Pierce said.
Raffle tickets are on sale at the Olean YMCA front desk and will be available the day of the event. The winner will be drawn at 5 p.m. Saturday. The winner does not need to be present to win. All funds raised will benefit the Olean YMCA Annual Campaign.