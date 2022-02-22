Weather Alert

.Flows on area creeks and rivers are already running high from recent rainfall. Additional rainfall and snow melt today and tonight will cause flows to increase and may result in flooding. ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of western New York, including the following counties, Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Niagara, Northern Erie, Orleans, Southern Erie and Wyoming. * WHEN...Through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Flows are already high on many area creeks and rivers, and the combination of snow melt from warm weather and rainfall today and tonight will cause water levels to rise again. This will bring the risk of flooding along some rivers and creeks due to high flows. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Between a half inch and an inch of rain is expected this afternoon through tonight. This combined with warm weather will result in snow melt, with a primed snow pack in place across the headwaters for most creeks and rivers in the watch area. This will result in rises on larger creeks and rivers, and potentially will cause flooding at some flood prone areas. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&