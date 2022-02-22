OLEAN — The Olean YMCA’s 36th annual Salute to Olean will be held March 3 with six Olean-area residents honored for their commitment to the community.
The event, held at St. Bonaventure University’s Doyle Hall Conference Center, will honor Andrew Caya, Dr. Muhammed Javed, Keri Kerper, Joan McGonnell, Ann Marie Sitter-Tompkins and Colleen Taggerty.
The public is invited to join in this celebration of our community’s most valuable asset — its people. A reception will begin at 5 p.m. followed by dinner at 6.
Reservations may be made online at https://form.jotform.com/ymcaofthetwintiers/2022-salute. Corporate/Patron tables, seating 10 people, are $650 each; patron tickets are $65 each; and individual reservations are $55 per person. Reservations will be accepted until Wednesday.
The YMCA will also recognize two individuals from within their organization. David Potter will be named the Policy Volunteer of the Year. This year’s Charleen Rowand Excellence in Child Care recipient is Karen Whittacker.
Each of the six honorees will be profiled alphabetically by last name over the following week, leading up to the dinner.
Andrew Caya
Caya was born and raised in the town of Olean by his parents, Mike and Michelle Caya, surrounded by his three siblings. At a young age he learned the importance of a strong work ethic and community involvement by watching his mother and father build their own small area business. Cayas Canopies became a thriving family business and allowed him the chance to learn the ins and outs of running a business from an early age.
Caya graduated from Portville Central School in 1997 and went on to receive a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science from St. Bonaventure University. He continued with his work of helping run Cayas Canopies and is now its managing partner.
Caya watched both his mother and father stay active in the community through their many volunteer experiences, and he became a volunteer for the St. Mary’s Basilica Church Festival and local fundraising events of the Genesis House. He served on the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors for five years and now serves as a member of the Finance Committee, as well as the Events Committee.
Since 2018, Caya has been a member of the Olean City School District Board of Education and currently serves as the board president. He has also been a member of the Cattaraugus Community Regional Foundation Board, still serving on its Scholarship Committee, and he is part of St. Mary’s Basilica Parish Council.
Caya has been married to Lauren Caya for 14 years and has three sons, Finnian, Emmet and Grayson. He is proud to be a part of a successful business providing employment and service to the community he loves. He is grateful for the foundation his family helped build and key devoted employees whose dedication have made it possible for him to stay active in volunteering.
Caya loves summers in Olean filled with kayaking, festivals and his family’s yearly Camp Caya Reunion. He spends winters skiing, traveling to Florida to spend time with family and cheering on both the Bonnies and Buffalo Bills.
Wednesday’s edition will include a profile on Dr. Muhammed T. Javed.