OLEAN — The Olean YMCA’s 37th annual Salute to Olean will be held March 2 with six Olean-area residents honored for their commitment to the community.

The event, held at St. Bonaventure University’s Doyle Hall Conference Center, will honor Karen Buchheit, Dan DeRose, Jim Mahar, Jim Ried and Eileen and Frank Skrobacz.

