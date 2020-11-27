OLEAN — Cool, damp, overcast weather didn’t deter a number of individuals and small groups of walkers and runners from participating in the Olean YMCA Virtual Thanksgiving Day Fun Run and Walk on Thursday morning.
Brent Raabe, director of association advancement of the YMCA of the Twin Tiers, noted this year’s Turkey Trot encouraged participants to share their routes, log in when they started and share pictures online that showed off costumes and experiences.
“Despite having to move the event virtually, our YMCA is grateful for the support we have received,” Raabe said. “Thanksgiving is a time of togetherness and gratitude. We are so very thankful for everyone who helped make this event possible, even under the unfortunate circumstances. The Y is honored to continue on the Turkey Trot tradition, that is made possible thanks to all of you.”
Funds raised from the event will help fund the Y’s School-Age Child Care and Learning Lab programs,
On a related note, Raabe reminds the community that the YMCA will be participating again in Cattaraugus Gives on #GivingTuesday, Dec. 1, which also will help the organization during the pandemic.
“Donations made on Giving Tuesday (also) will go to support youth and families in the YMCA’s School Aged Childcare Programs and Out of School Learning Labs” Raabe remarked. “This year, thanks to the generosity of The Cutco Foundation and Western New York Foundation, and to inspire others to give, every gift made to the YMCA on Giving Tuesday will be matched by both” entities.
“This pandemic continues to challenge our communities in ways we never could have imagined,” Raabe added. “Cattaraugus Gives is a day we can all come together to support one another. On Giving Tuesday, the Y will be raising support for families for school-age childcare and out-of-school learning support. The YMCA thanks The Cutco Foundation and Western New York Foundation for their matching gift commitment to Giving Tuesday this year.”
Raabe also noted that there are many other “deserving organizations that are doing incredible work, as well, that need support provided on Giving Tuesday.
“Now more than ever, it is an opportunity to be a part of showcasing the generous, compassionate nature of our community,” Raabe concluded.
(Contact reporter Kate Day Sager at kates_th@yahoo.com. Follow her on Twitter, @OTHKate)