ST. BONAVENTURE — For their commitment to serving the Olean community, six area residents were honored Thursday night at the Olean YMCA’s long-running Salute to Olean.
After taking 2021 off due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 36th annual awards dinner, held at St. Bonaventure University, added Andrew Caya, Dr. Muhammed Javed, Keri Kerper, Joan McGonnell, Ann Marie Sitter-Tompkins and Colleen Taggerty to its long list of honored community members, many of whom were in attendance to cheer on the new class.
“Tonight, we’re going to honor six amazing honorees, one volunteer and one employee of the YMCA that have contributed and dedicated many years of their lives to help make Olean and the surrounding area a better place to live,” said Mike Smith, YMCA chief volunteer officer. “Many of their strengths and values align with the vision and values of the YMCA.”
Barb Sweitzer, YMCA of the Twin Tiers chief executive officer, said Salute to Olean began with a ceremony March 6, 1986, which also celebrated the organization’s 100th birthday in the community.
“And now, 35 gatherings later, 240 people are recognized for their love of Olean and dedicating themselves toward making Olean a better place to work, live and play,” she said.
Chris Napoleon, the evening’s emcee, introduced each of the night’s honorees.
A Portville Central School and St. Bonaventure University graduate, Caya grew up living and breathing the challenges and rewards of a family-run business, Napoleon said, understanding the importance of being active in and giving back to the community.
“His willingness to learn from his parents and expand up on that achievement has fostered a second-generation success story that is validated by the community and his fellow employees,” he said of Caya.
Napoleon said Caya’s volunteer dedication to his faith community, those families in need, the Greater Olean Area Chamber and student scholarship programs proves why he makes Olean a better place.
“Andrew, for your exceptional dedication to supporting and improving this community, and for thoughtfully raising a new generation of volunteers and philanthropists, we salute you,” he added.
A Yankees fan, Javed took his father’s advice to consider dedicating his medical ministry to the greater needs of a small community, Napoleon said.
“As the only board-certified Nephrologist in the region, he significantly changed the medical service value of our hometown by creating the lifesaving dialysis center,” he said of Javed.
Napoleon said Javed’s gentle demeanor masks his extensive volunteer efforts giving back to the medical community through teaching and mentoring the next generation.
“Dr. Javed, we are grateful that you chose our community. You have made Olean a healthier place to work, live and play for so many,” he added. “You are a great citizen, neighbor and friend. We salute you.”
Coming from a family with a strong commitment of service to our country, Kerper is an ensuing hero who has been the glue behind Olean’s community development, working tirelessly under four mayoral administrations, Napoleon said.
“Her ability to navigate across city departments, local, regional and state governments has enabled Olean to transform itself into a better place,” he said of Kerper.
Napoleon said Kerper is the shoestrings that pulls everything together and does so with gracious confidence.
“Olean’s ‘can-do’ attitude is because of this unsung hero,” he added. “Keri, for every effort, every hour and all the heart you put into Olean and its residents, we salute you.”
An Allegany native who learned the skills of safely recreating on and in the water from her parents, McGonnell created a life-time passion of swimming that resulted in thousands of people learning to swim and achieve lifeguard certification, Napoleon said.
“Her 41 years of service to the YMCA, in a multitude of roles, signifies a continuity between her personal and professional lifestyle of having a healthy spirit, mind and body,” he said of McGonnell.
Napoleon said McGonnell’s emphasis on caring for others makes Olean a better place to live, work and play in and out of the water.
“Joan, for your authenticity, commitment to our community, as well as making a life-changing splash in so many lives, we salute you,” he added.
An Olean resident her entire life, Sitter-Thompkins also learned the importance of service and social justice from her esteemed parents, Napoleon said.
“A lifelong educator, she has also developed thoughtful responsibility in the minds of the youngest pre-schoolers to collegiate learners at St. Bonaventure,” he said of Sitter Thompkins.
Napoleon said Sitter-Thompkins’ affection toward helping all people and animals shines through in her many volunteer activities around our community, making Olean a better place for all.
“Ann Marie, for your selfless acts, from educating area youth to providing much-needed clothing and supplies to many local families, you’ve warmed so many hearts, and we salute you,” he added.
Another Portville native, Taggerty also learned a strong work ethic and a dedication to helping others from her parents, Napoleon said, and she rose to the highest level of educational leadership.
“Her experience spans nearly every aspect of the primary and secondary education process, starting at the rehabilitation center and culminating as superintendent of Olean City School District,” he said of Taggerty.
Napoleon said Taggerty’s wide-ranging volunteer efforts creating local recreational opportunities, educational scholarships, institutional advancement and developing local, regional and global services, reinforces why she makes Olean a better place to live work and play — and she likes to have fun.
“Colleen, for your dedicated and unwavering service and commitment to the youth of our community, in and out of school classrooms, we salute you,” he added.
The YMCA also honored David Potter, an association board member, as its Volunteer of the Year. Karen Whittaker, of the Olean YMCA Early Learning Center, was presented the Charleen Rowand Excellence in Child Care Award.