YMCA, Operation Warm Hearts teaming up for free prom dress event

OLEAN — Prom is an exciting event in the lives of high schoolers, but it can be stressful and disappointing for many if they don’t have the means to buy a prom dress.
The Olean YMCA and Operation Warm Hearts are collaborating to help local teens find the perfect dress and take it home for free.
Their “Say Yes to the Prom Dress” event will take place at the Olean Y on Saturday, April 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“Prom is one of the most memorable times of high school, and Operation Warm Hearts is so happy to work in conjunction with the Olean YMCA to help make these memories possible,” said Ann Marie Sitter-Tompkins of Operation Warm Hearts.
The Y’s collaboration with Operation Warm Hearts is going to ensure students have another option to attend the prom, said Dann Deckman-Hadden, School Age Child Care Director at the Olean Y.
“The pursuit of the perfect prom dress can be stressful, and dresses are costly. It is the rite of passage for anyone who wants to attend prom,” he said. “Sadly, it can get very expensive and because of that fact, some are simply unable to attend.”
Thankfully, the event has received over 150 donations of gowns, shoes and accessories from those in the community to help support the event. Deckman-Hadden also extended special thanks to John Ash Cleaners for cleaning and refreshing the gowns.
“We cannot thank the community enough for coming together as a unity to fulfill a young student’s dream, even if it is for only one night,” he added.
Preregistration is required, and students must show their high school ID or other verification. Each student must also be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Changing areas are available, but students should wear leggings or shorts and a t-shirt as space is limited. A local jewelry vendor will also be on hand with donated jewelry to go with each dress as supplies last.
“Everyone wants that special dress, but prom dresses and all the accessories can be extremely expensive,” Sitter-Tompkins added. “We are so excited that these new and nearly new dresses are going to find their way to a high school student who wants to attend their prom.”
“We are looking forward to this event and the students who will grace the halls and gymnasium of the Olean YMCA for the perfect prom gown,” Deckman-Hadden said. “This is one of the ways we are uplifting the community for our high school and home-schooled students.”
To register, stop by the Olean Y front desk in person or call (716) 373-2400. The Y will continue to accept gently used prom dresses at the front desk in the last days leading up to the event.
For more information, contact Deckman-Hadden at dannd@twintiersymca.org or (585) 375-1215.