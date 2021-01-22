WELLSVILLE — Generations remember dances and classes at the youth center on the banks of the Genesee River. In February, a new youth center will once again look over the banks of the river.
Brianna Sims and Kara Slep of the YMCA in Wellsville said the addition is part of the organization’s dedication to serving the local area.
The center is just two doors down from the YMCA facility in the RiverWalk Plaza. It is at the end of the complex only a few yards from the Genesee River, and near the location where the Y held classes outdoors this past summer.
Brent Raabe, development director of the YMCA of the Twin Tiers, explained why, at this time, the Y is opening a youth center in Wellsville.
“The Y in Wellsville is committed to providing opportunities for youth and families,” he said. “Before COVID-19 hit in March, we used the facilities on the Alfred State College campus in Wellsville for our youth sports programs, but that isn’t available to us now.
“We needed a place to hold programs for kids. To start off our focus will be on family time. The possibilities are endless,” he said.
Sims talked about what would be happening at the new facility, with themes planned for each day, a creativity club and children will be able to choose to join a cooking club or participate in competitive games.
“In the future we hope to be able to bring youth sports to the activity center that are not currently offered in local schools, as well as rental space on Sundays,” she said.
“This space will also be used for family nights once a month and Super Saturdays,” Sims added. “On Family Nights we will invite the community to join us for activities geared toward all ages.”
On Super Saturdays parents may drop their children off for supervised fun. Both of these will require registration and will be free for anyone with a family membership, but there will be a small fee associated for non-YMCA members.
The grand opening will take place Feb. 1 from 3 to 6 p.m. YMCA staff will be at the site to answer questions, show off the new space and activities, as well as sign up students.
There will be no fee for students who have a student membership through the Y. For those just want to drop in here and there without a membership there will be a $5 day pass fee. Financial assistance/scholarships are available.
Raabe said that, in the future, the YMCA hopes to build its own inclusive facility in Wellsville.