YMCA celebrates self love and care on Valentine’s Day

OLEAN — Monday may have been Valentine’s Day, but the celebration of love wasn’t only for significant others and family members but for yourself too — with support from the YMCA.
Dozens of people were welcomed to the Olean Family YMCA for the third annual Swizzy’s Cause Love Yourself Valentine’s Day program Monday morning.
Swizzy’s Cause provides support to individuals who may be struggling with depression or other mental health problems on-site at the YMCA while connecting clients with valuable community resources and services.
The Jessica Sweitzer Memorial Fund supports a program called Swizzy’s Cause – A Quality of Life for Individuals with Mental Illness. Swizzy’s cause officially began in 2016 and continues through a collaborative partnership with the YMCA of the Twin Tiers and Intandem.
Christie Thornton, executive director of the Olean YMCA, said she’s been involved with Swizzy’s Cause since its inception. In that time, with support from local donors and organizations including the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation, the program has expanded into Allegany County and the Wellsville YMCA.
“Over the past seven years, Swizzy’s Cause has helped make over 1,000 referrals and helped over 200 clients who have a friend in their care coordinator,” she said.
Kate Feely, Care Coordinator for Swizzy’s Cause, is responsible for meeting with those suffering from mental health problems, evaluating their needs and connecting them with area services such as counseling, housing assistance, transportation, childcare and more.
“Part of my job is to help people build bridges,” Feely said. “Sometimes that bridge is just getting them to their next counseling appointment without a crisis. Sometimes that bridge is getting dinner on the table for your family despite your depression.”
Feely shared feedback from six of her clients who have used Swizzy’s Cause. Some said going to the YMCA is a cornerstone for their sobriety, mental and physical health and not feeling judged.
“Today is Valentine’s Day, and we need to show ourselves some love too,” she added. “There are things you can do everyday that have no cost but will bring you peace and make you feel better about yourself.”
Attendees could visit with representatives of area organizations at a dozen booths set up in the gym. Once again attendees received free services to make them more positive, like free flowers donated from Mandy’s Flowers, free massages by Dana Boser and free haircuts from Professional Salon Allegany.
The event featured three guest speakers who talked about self care techniques and methods.
Hallie Green, a licensed mental health counselor at Paragon Behavioral Health Services, shared two techniques for self care to help when you’re feeling depressed or anxious — a “Four Square” breathing exercise and a “butterfly hug” motion exercise.
Kathlyn Ramey, Victim Services Prevention Education and Outreach Coordinator from CCA, talked about the need for healthy boundaries and teaching youth how to set boundaries in order to help bring self care into your own life.
Melissa Ball, Community Mental Health Program Director at the county’s Department of Community Services, discussed ways to use motivational self-talk to help improve self esteem and is a key toward taking action to improve your life.
For any questions regarding the program, call (716) 790-2414, stop at the Olean YMCA front desk or email KateF@TwinTiersYMCA.org for more information.