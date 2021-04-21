PORTVILLE — The building at 12 S. Main St. has housed many businesses, including a meat market, a longtime family pharmacy and, for almost 11 years, Ye Olde Apothecary and Vintage Market.
“I sold the building,” said Ellie Vancuren, owner. “I’ve tried to sell it through the years, but it’s a lot.”
She’ll be having a sale of the contents, which she thinks is around 1,000 items, this week. From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, everything over $10 is half-price, although that’s subject to change. Only cash and checks will be accepted.
COVID-19 protocols apply and five to eight people will be allowed in the building at one time.
Vancuren has operated her antique consignment shop since July 2010, in the building she inherited after the death of her husband, Mel, in 2008.
After the building sat vacant for a couple of years, Vancuren decided to open the Ye Olde Apothecary and Vintage Market. She had originally learned the antique business when she was a vendor in Fleurette Pelletier’s Angelica Antique Center.
Until a couple of years ago, Vancuren rented the space to 10 vendors who sold their own items. The vendors, most from Bolivar, Portville and Bradford, Pa., were all beginning to retire and were closing up. The consignment business took over after their departure.
“I’m going to miss it. I love it,” Vancuren said. “I always wanted to be an entrepreneur.”
A notice in the Sunday Driver Directory, a publication for “antiquers” on the Eastern Seaboard, is one of Vancuren’s few advertising forays, as she doesn’t need to get the word out. The store has been popular with locals through the years, and many tourists have gone through the doors, which Vancuren said have come mostly from Pennsylvania.
VANCUREN drew the name from her family’s business, a pharmacy that had operated there for generations.
Long-time residents of the area who depended on a local drugstore will remember Portville Pharmacy. It was started in 1944 by Mel Vancuren Sr., and after his death, Vancuren’s husband, Mel Jr., continued his father’s business.
Vancuren, who is from the Boston area originally, was living in Buffalo working as a supervisor at IBM, modeling and attending college, when she went to Salamanca to visit her grandmother. She met her husband, who had boarded the bus in Olean, on the Greyhound bus on her way home. After marriage and a move, Vancuren worked in the business office for AT&T in Olean while helping the pharmacy.
“I lived in this building for 60 years,” Vancuren said, her eyes reflecting her reminiscing on those days, as she prepared to sell the contents, and then the building, in May.