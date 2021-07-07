WELLSVILLE — All across the village excitement is building, from North Main Street to Truax Road, for this weekend’s village-wide yard sales.
In June, Kathleen “Kate” Murphy approached the village board with a project to create a village-wide yard sale on the second weekend in July. She talked about successful sales in other communities and said she thought Wellsville could benefit from the same. The board agreed, waiving the fee for yard sale licenses, but asking that applications be submitted to the village office.
At last count there were 72 individual sales registered.
“I expect there will be more before we’re finished and some that will just pop up,” Murphy said.
The application process allows Murphy to create a map of where the various sales will be taking place throughout the village. Those maps will be made available free to the public and will be available in boxes located at the Main Street firehall in Wellsville, the Wellsville General Store and other locations throughout the village and on Main Street.
Look for the big boxes, Murphy said.
While the yard sales alone may be enough to attract throngs of visitors to the village, Murphy is also making a point on her Village-Wide Yard Sales Facebook page and on the map to inform the public about the various restaurants and stores and businesses that will be open during the event. She is also thanking them for their support.
At the board meeting, Murphy said she thought that local stores, restaurants and markets would also benefit from the influx of people to the village during the yard sales.
“These businesses have had a hard year,” she said. “They are always supporting our sports teams, fundraisers and other events. It is our turn to support them. Someone my not buy anything from them on the weekend, but they will see what Wellsville has to offer and may come back at a different time.”
As for the number of registered sales Murphy said, “I’m very impressed by the turnout for the sales and I’m already thinking of things that we can do next year.” She added that she has talked with other organizations who have said that the second weekend in July is good for a permanent date for the sales.
“It gives people time to get their sale together before everyone gets busy in August. It is in time for back to school and to get ready for college,” she said. She also noted that the Sunnydale Sales will also be taking place in September.
“I’m a big supporter of Wellsville and I want to do anything I can to support my village,” she said.
The yard sales are scheduled to take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
On Facebook Murphy wrote, “I keep checking the weather.” Earlier in the week the weekend weather is predicted to be partly cloudy, in the mid-70s, with the possibility of light rain according to NOAH.