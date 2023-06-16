Yanetsko, Dowdell inducted onto Olean City School District Wall of Honor

OLEAN — The names of two more Olean High School alumni now hang proudly on the district’s Wall of Honor.
Scott Dowdell, Class of 1979, and Meme Krahe Yanetsko, Class of 1986, were honored Friday in the high school library as the 2023 inductees.
Janine Scholla, president of the Olean Schools Foundation board, welcomed about 20 alumni and their guests in attendance and was the first to congratulate the new wall inductees.
“Since the Wall of Honor was established in 2005, the Foundation has been responsible for the selection and induction of Wall of Honor members,” she said. “The criteria remains the same: to recognize individuals whose lives, accomplishments and endeavors reflect the values and tradition of excellence fostered by the Olean City School District.”
Scott Dowdell was a salutatorian of his Olean High class before graduating from Cornell University with a Bachelor of Science. An accomplished engineer, he was named the 2011 Outstanding Technical Engineer from Meridian Medical Technologies.
Dowdell believes in service to others, is a volunteer for the Special Olympics in support of his sister, who is a Special Olympian and contributes as a community volunteer for biathlon/triathlon events, swimming events and Kids Club.
Dowdell learned to accept diversity and face challenges while attending Olean schools, and participation in athletics taught him the meaning of hard work, sacrifice and teamwork. He was inducted into the OHS Athletic Wall of Fame in 2010.
“Thank you to the Olean Schools Foundation for this honor. I’m thrilled to accept it and represent what it stands for,” he told the attendees.
Dowdell said it’s been 44 years since he graduated and 49 years since he entered the Olean school system as a shy and quiet student. But, he said his time at the district was formative in a solid foundation for who he is now.
“As you age, sometimes you look back to see what your personal legacy will be, and more importantly, what you’ve done to make things better and spread the wealth,” he reflected. “In receiving this, I did that.”
Dowdell shared some of the work he’s done since graduating, including building pressure switches for chemical processes, creating watches, developing household items like irons, making ultrasonic cleaning devices, label manufacturing and is currently at a diagnostic company for medical instruments. He also lived in Mexico for a number of years and became engrossed in the culture and local families as well as started his own family.
“With a family of seven kids, three grandkids and a new puppy, the fun continues,” he said. “I continue to teach, encourage and make others laugh through even the most trying times.”
Scholla shared prepared remarks from Yanetsko, who was unable to attend and sent her regrets. Yanetsko earned an associate’s degree from Jamestown Community College and a Bachelor of Science from SUNY Brockport. In 1991, she began serving the Olean community through her work at the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce, where she has served as the chief operating officer since 2009.
During those years, Yanetsko has brought an innovative and energetic vision to area events such as the Gus Macker tournament, Clambake, StrOlean and numerous other events.
Yanetsko’s local recognitions include the YMCA Salute to Olean, Olean Elks Club Citizen of the Year and the Rotary “Service Above Self.” She has been an advocate for Olean youth, serving as treasurer for both the Olean Sports Boosters and Olean Schools Foundation.
“The only way I was able to receive this award and to graduate from Olean High was due to St. Bonaventure University,” Yanetsko said in her prepared speech. “I owe it all to Bonas for being here. Well, and also to my parents. They had a little hand in that as well.”
Yanetsko said her father, David Krahe, was a graduate of Bonaventure. Although he and her mother, Irene, were originally from Erie, Pa., they settled in Olean in 1959 and remained in the city for the rest of their lives.
Yanetsko also listed her top 10 reasons she’s proud to be an Olean Husky: 10, the school colors; 9, athletic teams; 8, walking the halls; 7, Tasta Pizza; 6, spirit weeks leading up to dances; 5, the lunch ladies; 4, fellow classmates; 3, teachers who “get you”; 2, the upperclassmen; and 1, four of her siblings graduating before her and helping pave the way for her and their youngest sister.
“Thank you to the Olean Schools Foundation,” she added. “I’m proud to say I was part of the original Foundation board, and although I’m not officially on the board any longer, I support the work you continue to do.”
Foundation members Kyle Leslie, ’01, read Yanetsko’s biography, and Shayne DiSorbo Downey, ’81, read Dowdell’s biography. Amy Sherburne, ’89, incoming Foundation president, presented Dowdell with his Wall of Honor plaque.
Scholla said the Foundation raises funds for program grants that benefit the current Olean students. About $200,000 has been granted to date. She said programs are funded through several initiatives including Cattaraugus Gives, Night at the Races and the Red and Gold Golf Outing during Alumni Weekend.
For more information about the Foundation or to nominate alumni for the Wall of Honor, visit oleanschoolsfoundation.org or email oscdfoundation@gmail.com.