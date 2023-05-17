FILLMORE — The Yadlosky Family Foundation has established a scholarship program with the Allegany County Area Foundation that will support graduates of Fillmore Central School as they pursue post-secondary education.
Established in March with awards made this spring for the 2023-24 academic year, the Yadlosky Family Foundation Scholarship will assist students preparing for a career in one of the helping professions such as human services, counseling, social work and teaching, or who’ll be pursuing a trade or vocational program.
Applicants with financial need will receive priority.
Laura Brown-Yadlosky, a 1990 Fillmore Central School graduate, was raised in Short Tract, daughter of James and Linda Brown. She earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, Pa. and a master’s degree from St. Bonaventure University.
The Brown family cared for individuals with developmental disabilities and autism for over 30 years. This experience inspired Laura to pursue a life-long career and successful business ownership in the field of health and human services.
“There is a tremendous need for caring, skilled professionals and business owners in the helping professions,” she said. “I hope that these scholarships will encourage more Fillmore Central School students to consider this as a career choice.”
Applicants may apply through the regular ACAF online application process, which will open up in November for 2024-25 scholarships.
The first-ever recipients of the scholarship are Fillmore graduate Erin Mawn and Fillmore senior Emily Reed.
Established in 1983, the Allegany County Area Foundation has assets of $11.5 million and manages over 90 scholarship and grant funds. For more information, contact the foundation’s executive director, Bruce Campbell, at (585) 296-5616 or director@acafny.org.