SALAMANCA — A local member of America’s “Greatest Generation” turned 95 years old on Jan. 14. To honor his life and the influence he has had on all who know him, the family of Charles Huntington surprised him with a drive-by birthday parade on Jan. 10.
In celebration of his upcoming birthday, family and friends waved, honked and cheered for Huntington as they drove past the home of his daughter and son-in-law, Chris and Terry Stark, on Lincoln Ave. A procession of more than 30 vehicles lasted a full 10 minutes.
Perhaps one of his keys to longevity is his ability to not worry about everything and to not let “it” get to him. His daughter, Judy MacMillan, said she asked her father about worrying one day and his response was, “I don’t worry about stuff because I can’t do anything about it. I just think about all the good things.”
Born at home on Mill Street in East Randolph on Jan. 14, 1926, Huntington was the third of four sons born to Mary and Frank Huntington. He started first grade nearby in the building on School Street that currently houses the Old Tool Tavern. A few years later, he transferred to Randolph Central School, a newly-built brick building on the hill in Randolph that was once the site of Chamberlain Institute.
Like many of his generation, he left school before graduation to join the military and serve in World War II. At just 17 years old and with his parent’s consent, he enlisted in the United States Navy on Dec. 27, 1943, and served until April 1946. He spent four weeks at boot camp in Sampson.
In May 1944, he entered the Asiatic-Pacific Theater of operations on the USS Cebu underway for Panama, the Florida Islands, Manus Island, Ulithi Islands, Palau Islands, Leyte Gulf, in and out of Buckner Bay in Okinawa to ride out a typhoon, and other islands in the Pacific.
Huntington said “he grew up fast” and had some close calls, especially during the war. He credits the Miraculous Medal given to him by his grandmother upon his leaving for the Navy for his survival, then and since.
“He has always worn the medal and has never taken it off, unless he had to for some reason,” MacMillan said. “He credits that medal for saving him a number of times — in the Navy, and when he and mom survived a tornado in Florida.”
Not long after the war, Huntington married the love of his life, Joanne Atwood, in 1947. He purchased a plot of land near Little Valley and built the family home by hand from the ground up. There he helped raise their four children. In 2017, he lost his beloved wife after 70 years of marriage.
After the war, he attended beauty school under the GI Bill and opened a beauty shop in Little Valley for a few years. Then he went to work at Little Valley Cutlery earning just 93 cents an hour. Three years later, he took a better paying job at Steel Partitions in Falconer.
His next job was with Hall Baking Company delivering baked goods door to door. When the company went out of business, he worked for Little Valley Electric Company for a short time before securing a job as a corrections officer with the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Department. He retired from that job after 20 years of service.
The WWII veteran was able to relive a few hours of Navy life a few years ago when he toured his grandson’s aircraft carrier, USS Harry S. Truman, and was taken 40 miles out to sea while planes landed on the flight deck.
In May 2019, Huntington was fortunate to take the Buffalo-Niagara Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. where he was recognized and honored with a memorable trip. That same year, in June, he was presented with an Honorary High School Diploma at Randolph’s commencement exercises. In July that year, he was interviewed by the Robert H. Jackson Center, in Jamestown, about his experiences while serving in WWII. The video can be seen on YouTube.
Huntington attends Our Lady of Peace Church in Salamanca. He’s a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion, Salamanca Garden Club, and has been a charter member of the Little Valley Lions Club for 43 years.
At age 95, Huntington is taking life with ease and still lives in the house he built. He enjoys tending his raised-bed gardens, feeding the birds and his wood shop. Still driving, he runs errands to get gas and groceries, do his banking and visit the Amish for eggs, bread and cookies. He keeps sharp by exploring new information on his computer, reading articles online and monitoring Facebook.
Huntington’s life is spent with his family of four children and their spouses, Jim (Janet) Huntington of Randolph, Jackie Huntington of Lincoln, Neb., and Judy (Bill) MacMillan and Chris (Terry) Stark, both of Salamanca; nine grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.