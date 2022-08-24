WVDP worker feedback leads to safe deactivation, path forward for demolition  

Workers completed the deactivation of the Product Purification Cell-South and have applied fixative for contamination control as part of the deactivation process. The cell had previously contained high levels of contamination from former fuel reprocessing operations.

WEST VALLEY — The Department of Energy and West Valley Demonstration Project recently completed the deactivation of the Product Purification Cell-South (PPC-S), which contained high levels of contamination from former nuclear fuel reprocessing operations.

This effort has contributed to an overall reduction in radiological hazards that will support the demolition of the Main Plant Process Building, a DOE priority for 2022.

