WVDP thanks local small businesses in national recognition week

WEST VALLEY — The West Valley Demonstration Project’s prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Energy is helping support small businesses during National Small Business week.
Every year since 1963, the President of the United States has issued a proclamation announcing National Small Business Week, which recognizes the critical contributions of America’s entrepreneurs and small business owners.
For Fiscal Year 2023, the WVDP Procurement Department has awarded more than $4.9 million to small businesses within New York state. Small businesses help support the cleanup efforts at the West Valley Demonstration Project throughout the year.
Product and service procurements include, but are not limited to supplies and equipment, information technology, personal protective equipment, design and engineering services, demolition equipment, office space rental and health services.
Procurement activities are conducted in a manner that encourages the highest degree of ethical conduct and public trust.
“We are committed to offering a fair and equitable opportunity for small, small disadvantaged, women-owned small, veteran-owned small, service-disabled veteran-owned small and HUBZone small businesses to compete for products and services at the site,” said Lynn Holfedler, Procurement Manager. “We are proud to be a part of this effort, and the contributions small business make in our cleanup mission.”
In addition, WVDP supports the small business objectives of the Department of Energy and the New York State Energy Research and Development Agency (NYSERDA) and recognizes that diversity in subcontracting provides a vital link to the local community, strengthens the economy and represents best business practices.