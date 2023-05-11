WEST VALLEY — Representatives from the U.S. Department of Energy, the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority and the West Valley Demonstration Project’s prime contractor presented checks May 10 to Mercy Flight, West Valley Fire District #1 and Bertrand Chaffee Hospital for their site support.
These three organizations serve as valuable resources for WVDP employees and the surrounding community, WVDP officials said. Bertrand Chaffee Hospital and its staff provide medical support, Mercy Flight provides air ambulance service and West Valley Fire District volunteers provide fire and emergency services.
The West Valley Fire District #1 was gifted $80,000 and both Bertrand Chaffee Hospital and Mercy Flight were presented $5,000 each.
“The protection of our employees, the public and the environment remains the number priority when performing our cleanup mission,” said Jennifer Dundas, Safety and Site Programs team leader. “Having trained emergency responders available to support the project is an important factor in our ongoing cleanup efforts.
Dundas said they appreciate these organizations’ continued commitment and effort to protect the health and safety of WVDP workers and the community.
Paul Bembia, program director at NYSERDA, commended the organizations for their assistance, thanking the men and women who work and volunteer for these organizations and the vital role they play in keeping our employees and the community safer.
“Having a successful emergency response plan relies on the expertise and knowledge of these first responders,” he said. “We appreciate their partnership and commitment to the site, our workforce and the community.”
“Our employees are fortunate to have these dedicated organizations available, should the need arise,” said John Rendall, project president and general manager. “They give of themselves to protect us, save us and respond at a moment’s notice.”